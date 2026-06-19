KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has officially consolidated its leadership under Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar following formal confirmation from the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

With the transition now legally recognised, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan warned today that all meetings and activities held under the party banner must have the chairman’s explicit approval to remain in compliance with the Societies Act.

The directive follows the receipt of an official ROS letter dated today and addressed to Takiyuddin in his capacity as secretary-general of the coalition; the correspondence solidifies the coalition’s administrative standing and settles its management structure.

The ROS validation centres on two pivotal developments. First, the department has formally acknowledged the minutes from PN’s extraordinary supreme council meeting held on February 22, 2026.

This document records the supreme council’s formal acceptance of the previous chairman’s resignation and the official appointment of his successor.

Second, the ROS has officially logged the minutes from the supreme council meeting dated March 14, 2026. This filing includes the full roster of leadership appointments and the specific composition of the new PN Supreme Council committee, ensuring these records are now part of the national registry.

“In this regard, Perikatan Nasional remains committed to ensuring that all activities, administrative matters, and party management are carried out in accordance with the party's constitution and in compliance with Act 832.

“Therefore, it is emphasised that no activity or meeting using the name Perikatan Nasional may be carried out except with the consent of the chairman of Perikatan Nasional, Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar,” he said in a statement.

The move officially puts PAS in full control of the coalition following the split with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.