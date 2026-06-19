KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Bersatu information chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz today said that PAS should leave Perikatan Nasional (PN) and form a new coalition under its own logo and brand, instead of remaining in the opposition pact.

In a Facebook post today, Tun Faisal said Bersatu should remain in PN with other component parties and its allies under Ikatan Prihatin Rakyat.

“From the beginning, I have held the view that instead of continuously trying to force PAS’ will in a way that affects the spirit of comradeship, consensus and PN’s interests, it would be more appropriate for PAS to go solo, or form Muafakat Nasional with Umno as its leaders often repeat, or form a new coalition party with Parti Wawasan,” he said.

Tun Faisal claimed PAS had not been fully committed to PN, citing what he described as political negotiations outside the coalition’s framework.

He also cited PAS leaders’ repeated interest in reviving Muafakat Nasional with Umno, and allegations that the Islamist party had held meetings with government leaders without Bersatu or PN’s knowledge.

Tun Faisal also claimed PAS had not been loyal to the PN brand, pointing to its use of the PAS logo in Kelantan and Terengganu and earlier suggestions that it could contest in Johor under its own logo.

He said PAS had weakened PN’s identity and appeal by making the coalition appear more like a PAS-led “green” bloc than a broader “blue” coalition that could attract non-Malay parties.

His remarks come after Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the party would remain in PN and contest the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections using the coalition’s logo.