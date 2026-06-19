JOHOR BAHRU, June 19 — PKR will refer any legal considerations involving former Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and former Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad to its appointed legal team, while also passing a separate disciplinary matter involving Subang MP Wong Chen to the party’s disciplinary board.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Fuziah Salleh said any follow-up action involving Rafizi and Nik Nazmi, who have both left the party, will be handled by party lawyers.

“Both have already resigned and left the party. So, I will hand any issues over to the party’s legal team,” she told reporters today.

Fuziah, who is also the deputy minister of domestic trade and cost of living, was speaking at the Rahmah Madani programme held at the Econsave Supermarket in Taman Daya here today.

On Wong, she said a report involving the Subang MP has been submitted to the party’s disciplinary board.

She said this follows Wong’s earlier challenge for PKR to sack him after a disciplinary investigation was opened over his attendance at a Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) event.

Previously, Wong had openly challenged PKR to take stricter disciplinary action against him, including sacking him, after the party issued him a show-cause letter.

On May 17, Rafizi and Nik Nazmi resigned from their respective Pandan and Setiawangsa parliamentary seats after announcing their departure from PKR.

Following their exit, PKR is reported to be considering legal action under the anti-party hopping law, in addition to seeking a RM10 million bond from both individuals.

Rafizi and Nik Nazmi subsequently registered as ordinary members of the Malaysia United Party – now known as Bersama – on May 21.