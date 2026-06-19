KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — A 67-year-old man was sentenced to 33 years’ jail and 14 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court in Muar today after pleading guilty to rape and sexual assault involving two of his granddaughters, aged 12 and nine.

According to Harian Metro, judge Mohd Khairi Haron handed down the sentence after accepting the accused’s guilty plea to five charges.

The man, who has three children, was accused in the first and fourth charges of committing sexual assault against his 12-year-old granddaughter at a house in Batu Pahat.

The offences were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, read together with Section 16 of the same Act.

For the second and third charges, he was accused of raping the same victim at the house between January and December last year, under Section 376(2)(d) of the Penal Code.

The fifth charge involved the sexual assault of another granddaughter, aged nine, at the same location last year.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Ameerah Allaudeen prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court also ordered him to undergo counselling while in prison and to be placed under police supervision for three years after completing his sentence, in line with Sections 26 and 27 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act.