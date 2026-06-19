KUANTAN, June 19 — Seven individuals, including a driver and three media officers to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, were involved in a three-vehicle accident at Kilometer 144.2 of the East Coast Expressway (LPT) near Maran early this morning.

Maran District Police Chief Supt Wong Kim Wai said preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred around 1:00 am when a Foton lorry allegedly changed lanes abruptly causing the driver of a Toyota Fortuner heading towards Kuala Lumpur to lose control when trying to avoid but and resulting in a collision with the right side of the lorry.

“Another vehicle, a Hicom lorry, which was behind the two vehicles, tried to avoid the accident but lost control before crashing into the road divider,” he said in a statement today.

As a result of the accident, he said seven people traveling in the three vehicles sustained minor injuries and were sent to the Jengka Hospital for treatment.

Wong added that the incident is being investigated under Rule 6 (1) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, through a Facebook post, informed that all those involved in the accident were on their way back after attending the 2026 Pahang State Huffaz Gathering at Yayasan Pahang here last night.

He also expressed his gratitude to Allah SWT that all of them were safe and did not suffer serious injuries.

“To everyone currently on duty, please take good care of yourselves. Get enough rest, drive carefully, and always prioritise safety no matter how busy you are.

“May those involved make a full and speedy recovery, and may we all always be protected by Allah SWT wherever we are,” he said. — Bernama