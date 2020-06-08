Ilaiyaraaja Live in KL concert postponed to Feb 2021 over Covid-19 concerns, says organiser

Ilaiyaraaja’s Kuala Lumpur concert has been postponed to February 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The Maestro Ilaiyaraaja — Live in Kuala Lumpur Concert, scheduled to take place this month, has been postponed to February 20, 2021 due to the ongoing restrictions imposed to curtail Covid-19.

Organiser Mojo Projects, said in a statement today that the concert would still be held at the same venue — Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) — from 7pm.

It said that those who had already purchased tickets to the concert could still use the tickets on that day.

The organiser said that it needed to prioritise the safety, health and comfort of the 100-strong artiste and technical crew as they would have to cross borders and undergo various screenings and formalities.

“At the same time, the health and safety of our concert-goers, local crew and community are also a major priority to us,” the statement said.

Mojo Projects is currently looking into queries for refunds for the concert on a case-by-case basis and ticket purchasers are advised to email relevant ticketing details to [email protected].

“All requests need to be submitted by June 22. Do note that once the refund is processed, your seats will be released and you will not be able to re-purchase at the offer price you bought at. We also will not be able to guarantee that the pricing will remain unchanged,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, as an effort to jump start the international Tamil music scene, Mojo Projects will be streaming three e-concerts for all of its fans in the coming months as a run-up to the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja — Live in Kuala Lumpur Concert.

“Featuring top Tamil artistes and bands, these pay-per-view concerts will be aired in a prominent over-the-top platform and we will give free access to all concert ticket holders.

“Access codes will be emailed to the ticket holders a day or two before the telecast of the concert,” it said, adding that more information would be released soon. — Bernama