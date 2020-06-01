Singer BCL’s touching Hari Raya video for late husband Ashraf Sinclair gets two million views under 24 hours (VIDEO)

Bunga said she is keeping Hari Raya traditions alive to make it easier for her son Noah to ease into the new normal. — Picture from Instagram/bclsinclair

PETALING JAYA, June 1 — Indonesian singer Bunga Citra Lestari has shared a special video dedicated to the memory of her late husband, the Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair.

The video, titled Dear Love , shows clips of Bunga and Ashraf entertaining guests at their home during Hari Raya in 2019.

The bustling atmosphere has been toned down for this year’s celebrations due to Ashraf’s passing and the inability of relatives to visit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Bunga confessed that the last few months have not been easy for her to get through.

Nevertheless, the 37-year-old said she will be soldering on for the sake of their son Noah Sinclair, nine.

“Right now, we are discovering that despite all of life’s challenges, we are grateful to have each other.

“Like always, I prepared dishes for Eid just like how we did when you (Ashraf) were here.

“I’m keeping the tradition to make it easier for Noah to adapt to the new normal,” she said in the video.

Bunga also shared some scenes of her family members sitting down for a meal and having video calls with their relatives in Malaysia, including Ashraf’s father and brother Adam Sinclair.

She added that she knew Ashraf would have wanted them to keep their heads up despite losing him.

“Here we are sitting down together, sharing love and sharing laughter because we know you want us to be happy.

“Dear love, even though you are no longer physically with us, your spirit will always be with us. Praying for you is my way of loving you.

“Maaf zahir dan batin, my love. I miss you each and every day.”

The video has tugged on the heartstrings of social media users and racked up over two million views in less than 24 hours after it was posted on May 31.

It currently has more than 330,000 “thumbs up” reactions on YouTube and several commenters said they shed tears over Bunga’s heartbreaking experience of losing a loved one.

Many also wished the Cinta Sejati singer and her family strength to weather tough times as they move forward in life.

“It really touched my heart. May your love last forever and may Allah always give you a reason to smile,” said one user.

“I adore you so much for being such a lovely mother for Noah. Take care always Kak Unge (Bunga), we love you,” wrote another.

Bunga and Ashraf tied the knot in November 2008 and they have one son together.

Ashraf died from a heart attack on February 18, triggering widespread shock and grief across the Indonesian and Malaysian entertainment industry.

He was buried on the same day in a cemetery in West Java, Indonesia.