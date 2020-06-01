Lady Gaga and Blackpink’s ‘Sour Candy’ shatters streaming records on YouTube and Spotify (VIDEO)

The song marks Blackpink’s first release since their EP for ‘Kill This Love’ in April 2019. — Picture from Instagram/blackpinkofficial and Instagram/ladygaga

PETALING JAYA, June 1 — Lady Gaga and Blackpink are enjoying sweet success with their dance-pop track, Sour Candy.

The smash single has set new records on YouTube, with Forbes reporting that the audio clip for the song has become the biggest debut for an all-female collaboration on YouTube with over 21.8 million views 24 hours after its release.

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey previously held the record with their music video for Don’t Call Me Angel, taken off the soundtrack for the Charlie’s Angels reboot in 2019.

The numbers for Sour Candy are continuing to climb with 37.6 million views and counting as of this afternoon.

Sour Candy also granted Blackpink the title of biggest debut for a song by a girl group in Spotify history, racking up over 3.67 million streams on its first day.

The song, taken off Lady Gaga’s latest album Chromatica, also topped the iTunes chart in 57 countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the UK.

Speculation is rife that a music video will be dropping soon after Lady Gaga and Blackpink took to social media to share hints that a Sour Candy-related treat will be revealed on June 2.

However, fans might have to be patient for a little while longer as an interview by Vogue magazine with Lady Gaga’s stylist Nicola Formichetti on May 29 stated that a music video for Sour Candy has yet to be filmed.