In lockdown on Earth, Halle Berry dreams of ‘Moonfall’

Halle Berry already played an astronaut in 'Extant', a series produced by Steven Spielberg. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 21 — According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actress is about to join Josh Gad in the cast of Roland Emmerich’s next film, Moonfall.

The science fiction story, which will go into production in Canada this fall, is due to release in 2021.

With theatres closed and shooting suspended since last March, large-scale productions have all but come to a halt.

In response to this unprecedented situation, Hollywood has remained undaunted, with many taking advantage of time during lockdown to fine-tune casting for future projects.

Having enlisted Josh Gad, Roland Emmerich has been able to convince Halle Berry to join his next production Moonfall.

The science fiction film, which will be written, produced and directed by Emmerich, will tell the story of team of astronauts on a highly perilous mission to save planet Earth and its inhabitants from a collision with the moon, which has been deflected from its orbit by a mysterious form of energy.

In the space adventure, Halle Berry will play a Nasa astronaut, whose previous mission has revealed the imment threat of catastrophe.

Josh Gad, who has recently been on view in the HBO comedy series Avenue 5, will play the part of her colleague, an eccentric genius.

Health crisis permitting, Roland Emmerich, who is renowned for his spectacular productions (2012, The Day After Tomorrow, Independence Day), will begin shooting Moonfall in Canada this fall.

The film is due to release in theatres in 2021. ­— AFP-Relaxnews