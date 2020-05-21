Covid-19: Malaysian actor Rosyam Nor and family put up ‘no-visitors’ banner for 80-year-old mum’s safety

PETALING JAYA, May 21 — With the elderly more vulnerable to Covid-19, actor Datuk Rosyam Nor and his family are not taking any chances when it comes to their 80-year-old mum’s health.
And that includes not having visitors over during the upcoming Hari Raya festivities, as recommended by the Health Ministry.
To make the message clear, the Pontianak Harum Sundal Malam actor along with his siblings have put a banner at their mother’s home in Kampung Melayu Subang which he uploaded on Instagram recently.
“Our family wishes you Selamat Hari Raya, maaf zahir batin.
“VIDEO CALL AJE” ya MAK 😭😭 Tapi Mak aku tunjuk 👍 Sebab #sayangmak Menyahut arahan Kerajaan dan KKM. Walaupun rumah mak aku dekat Kg Melayu Subang aje. 10 minit dari rumah aku. Tapi sebab mak dah umur 80 tahun,kami sekeluarga dan keluarga adik beradik yang semua ya tinggal di KL mengambil keputusan tidak balik kampung beraya tahun ni. Sebab Gantung Banner kerana takut kami tak balik orang lain pulak datang. Sebab kalau raya rumah mak aku jadi tumpuan beratus anak cucu,anak cucu saudara. Sebab dalam keluarga mak aku dia saja yang masih hidup. Jadi anak cucu semua akan datang bertandang. Maafkan kami sekeluarga. Untuk kebaikan bersama InshaAllah ada umur tahun depan kita RayaSakan okey
“Forgive us this year for not accepting visitors — video calls only,” the banner read.
Rosyam’s Instagram post showed his mum standing beside the banner giving a thumbs-up.
Although the actor lives only 10 minutes away from his mum, he and his family won’t be spending Hari Raya at her house as balik kampung tradition dictates.
This is to ensure social distancing protocols are observed, especially around his elderly mother.
“The reason we’ve put up a banner is we’re afraid others would drop in for a visit.
“Raya at my mum’s usually has a huge crowd of hundreds that includes grandchildren and other relatives.
“Because in my mother’s family she is the only one alive so everyone’s children and their children will all drop by,” he said.
Rosyam added that the notice was for everyone’s benefit under the pandemic and he hopes celebrations next year will return to normal.
The 53-year-old actor’s post has since garnered over 26,000 likes.