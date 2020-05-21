Covid-19: Malaysian actor Rosyam Nor and family put up ‘no-visitors’ banner for 80-year-old mum’s safety

The actor and his family won’t be spending Raya at his mother’s house as a safety precaution due to the pandemic. — Picture from Instagram/Rosyam Nor

PETALING JAYA, May 21 — With the elderly more vulnerable to Covid-19, actor Datuk Rosyam Nor and his family are not taking any chances when it comes to their 80-year-old mum’s health.

And that includes not having visitors over during the upcoming Hari Raya festivities, as recommended by the Health Ministry.

To make the message clear, the Pontianak Harum Sundal Malam actor along with his siblings have put a banner at their mother’s home in Kampung Melayu Subang which he uploaded on Instagram recently.

“Our family wishes you Selamat Hari Raya, maaf zahir batin.

“Forgive us this year for not accepting visitors — video calls only,” the banner read.

Rosyam’s Instagram post showed his mum standing beside the banner giving a thumbs-up.

Although the actor lives only 10 minutes away from his mum, he and his family won’t be spending Hari Raya at her house as balik kampung tradition dictates.

This is to ensure social distancing protocols are observed, especially around his elderly mother.

“The reason we’ve put up a banner is we’re afraid others would drop in for a visit.

“Raya at my mum’s usually has a huge crowd of hundreds that includes grandchildren and other relatives.

“Because in my mother’s family she is the only one alive so everyone’s children and their children will all drop by,” he said.

Rosyam added that the notice was for everyone’s benefit under the pandemic and he hopes celebrations next year will return to normal.

The 53-year-old actor’s post has since garnered over 26,000 likes.