Boboiboy Movie 2 on Netflix from June 1

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Netflix subscribers in Southeast Asia will soon be able to watch local animation film, BoboiBoy Movie 2, when the film is streamed exclusively on the platform beginning June 1.

Monsta animation company in a statement here said, the animation film will be available in English and Malay languages and the running time would be 117 minutes as there would be additional scenes of seven minutes that was not included in the previous cinema release.

It added that the subtitles would be available in multiple languages such as English, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, and Indonesian.

“Monsta hopes that new viewers from across the region would be able to enjoy this unique and spectacular movie in the comfort of their own homes when it will be shown on Netflix from June 1,” the statement added.

BoBoiBoy Movie 2 is about a teenage boy with elemental superpowers, who travels with his friends to fight and protect the Earth from a villain named Retak’ka, who wants to take over BoboiBoy’s elemental powers in order to conquer the galaxy.

The animation film which has been extensively screened in over 500 cinemas across Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, and Vietnam has become a phenomenon among young and adult fans.

“With an impressive mix of actions and comedy as well as visuals, BoboiBoy Movie 2 has captivated 2.5 million viewers and collected RM30 million following its release in cinemas,” the statement said.

The movie, which was released in August last year, was among the best-selling films in Malaysian film history, it added. — Bernama