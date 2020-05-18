Four K-pop stars, including BTS’ Jungkook, test negative after visiting Itaewon

BTS’ Jungkook and three other K-pop idol singers who visited Itaewon, the centre of the recent outbreak of the new coronavirus in Seoul, have tested negative for the virus. ― Picture via Instagram/bts.jungkook

SEOUL, May 18 — BTS’ Jungkook and three other K-pop idol singers who visited Itaewon, the centre of the recent outbreak of the new coronavirus in Seoul, together late last month have tested negative for the virus, Yonhap news agency quoted their agencies today.

A local internet-based daily reported earlier in the day that Jungkook, Jaehyun of NCT, Mingyu of Seventeen and Cha Eun-woo of Astro hung out at a restaurant and two different bars on Apr 25 in Itaewon, Seoul’s most popular nightlife and multicultural neighbourhood, while the country was under relaxed social distancing in response to Covid-19.

As soon as the report was out, management agencies of the four K-pop stars confirmed the visit and apologised for their failure to comply with the social distancing campaign.

They pointed out, however, that the stars did not visit specific bars and clubs where the cluster infection occurred and tested negative for the virus.

The country has seen a spike in the number of new daily infections since a 29-year-old man tested positive following visits to five clubs and bars in Itaewon in early May.

A total of 170 infection cases, including clubgoers, their family members and colleagues, have been reported as of Monday morning.

Quarantine authorities have asked people who have been to Itaewon and nearby areas from Apr 24-May 6 to undergo virus tests even if they don’t have any symptoms. — Bernama