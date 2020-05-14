Reconciled couple Bella Astillah and Aliff Aziz expecting second child, a daughter in July

Singer Bella Astillah and husband Aliff Aziz are expecting a daughter in July, their second child from their roller coaster marriage. ― Photo via Instagram/bellaastillah

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 ― Actress and singer Bella Astillah and Singaporean actor and singer husband Aliff Aziz are expecting a daughter in July.

The couple, who have a three-year-old son, made the announcement during a live Instagram session yesterday via social media as they are apart, with Aliff in Singapore due to the movement control order.

“Alhamdullilah, I do not mind the baby's gender as long as the baby is healthy,” Alif told mStar.

Joining in the session was Aliff's family including his sister Aisyah Aziz.

The couple, who got married in September 2016, were previously divorced but reconciled during the iddah period that allows newly-divorced couples to reconcile via verbal pronouncement or by re-consummating their relationship.

They had officially divorced on May 16 last year after Aliff was caught having a string of extramarital affairs with actresses Afifah Nasir and Oktovia Manrose.

Aliff was also slapped with criminal charges for allegedly stealing RM1,200 from Indonesian celebrity Raja Yunika Perdhana Putri and swiping a box of cigarettes and a lighter from a man at a Starbucks in Singapore in September last year.

He was then charged with disorderly conduct after getting into a drunken brawl in his home country two months later that ended with him being pinned down by police officers.