Covid-19: Actor Rosyam Nor partners with ‘Give With Ikhlas’ to raise RM50,000 for underserved communities

Profima’s president, Capt Khir Mohd Noor receiving packages from AirAsia's executive chairman, Datuk Raymond Ho, ST Rosyam Mart's director, Datuk Rosyam Nor and Ikhlas's head, Ikhlas Kamarudin at a donation drive. — Picture courtesy of Ikhlas

PETALING JAYA, May 14 — Malaysian actor Datuk Rosyam Nor has teamed up with Air Asia’s “Give With Ikhlas” campaign to assist needy communities amid the Covid-19 crisis.

“Give with Ikhlas” is a digital donation campaign for people to donate to charity amid these trying times while its Ikhlas platform is a business set to launch June this year to provide faith-based practices for Muslim communities around the world.

According to a statement, a sum of RM50,000 from the total donation raised will be used to purchase essentials from ST Rosyam Mart where Rosyam is the director of the supermarket.

These basic necessities will benefit over 1,000 families such as single mothers, selected non-governmental organisations and resident associations.

Rosyam said that he was honoured to work with Ikhlas to help those in need amid trying times and have already identified 1,000 families who urgently need help.

He added that the donation was also extended to the Professional Film Workers’ Association of Malaysia (Profima) and Pertubuhan Khairat Anak Seni Malaysia.

ST Rosyam Mart's director, Datuk Rosyam Nor, Malaysian actor, Datuk Fizz Fairuz, Ikhlas's head, Ikhlas Kamarudin, AirAsia's executive chairman, Datuk Raymond Ho and the Ikhlas team at a donation drive. — Picture courtesy of Ikhlas

Ikhlas head Ikhlas Kamarudin said that after travelling to 50 destinations to distribute aid, he realised that there were other communities that needed a helping hand too.

“As such, we are happy to work with ST Rosyam Mart to distribute basic necessities to families, while supporting local businesses at the same time.”

Those who want to donate to this initiative can surf over to https://givewith.ikhlas.com/ or visit their social media pages https://www.instagram.com/ikhlasdotcom/ and https://www.facebook.com/ikhlasdotcom/.