Covid-19: American singers to perform live from home in aid of animal welfare society

Rob Thomas will be performing with Chris Daughtry and Gavin DeGraw to raise funds for the Humane Society of the United States. — Picture via Facebook/ Rob Thomas

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — American singers Rob Thomas, Chris Daughtry and Gavin DeGraw will be teaming up for a musical charity performance in aid of the Humane Society of the United States.

Called “Rock the House for Animals”, the trio will be performing from their homes for the show that will be streamed via the Humane Society’s Facebook page, YouTube and Twitch channels.

The pre-show will start at 7pm ET (7am in Malaysia on May 1) and the live performance will begin an hour later.

Pet nutrition and health care provider Mars Petcare US meanwhile has pledged to match the first US$100,000 (RM435,800) raised during the performance.

Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw all too glad ‘to join the party’. — Picture via Facebook/ Gavin DeGraw

With the Covid-19 pandemic, pet owners may not be able to provide supplies and medical care for their animals with their finances impacted forcing them to give up their furkids.

In a statement to ABC Audio, Thomas, who is also the lead singer of rock band Matchbox Twenty, said animals are everything to his family.

“We have two rescue dogs who are our life and through our charity Sidewalk Angels Foundation we provide support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and rescues across the US.”

Rocker Chris Daughtry believes in helping families keep their pets. — Picture via Facebook/ Chris Daughtry

Daughtry said it was important to assist families keep their animals while DeGraw said he was honoured to be invited to the party.

“Our pets love us unconditionally and deserve everything we can provide for them,” said the Chariot singer.