‘Planet of the Humans’: Michael Moore-backed documentary is available on YouTube (VIDEO)

‘Planet of the Humans’ directed by Jeff Gibbs marks the first collaboration between Rumble Media and YouTube. — Picture courtesy of Rumble Media via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, April 23 — In the documentary, which dropped on Tuesday, April 21, Michael Moore unflinchingly denounces the fraudulent actions of world leaders in the battle to preserve the environment.

Produced by the veteran filmmaker’s company Rumble Media, Planet of the Humans includes interviews with such luminaries as former US Vice-President Al Gore, Elon Musk and Michael Bloomberg.

The feature-length documentary Planet of the Humans will be freely available on YouTube for 30 days.

In a statement accompanying its release, director Jeff Gibbs explains, “We are losing the battle to stop climate change because we are following environmental leaders, many of whom are well-intentioned, but who’ve sold out the green movement to wealthy interests and corporate America.”

The director and environmentalist has been noted for his longstanding collaboration with Michael Moore on such films as Fahrenheit 9/11 in 2004, TrumpLand in 2016 and Fahrenheit 11/9 in 2018.

“This movie takes no prisoners and exposes the truth about how we have been led astray in the fight to save the planet, to the point where if we don’t reverse course right now, events like the current pandemic will become numerous, devastating and insurmountable,” adds Michael Moore. Al Gore, Bill McKibben, Richard Branson, Robert F Kennedy Jr and Michael Bloomberg all make appearances in the film.

Planet of the Humans was already presented as a work in progress at the most recent Traverse City Film Festival, a showcase for independent films and documentaries co-founded by the director of Bowling for Columbine. — AFP-Relaxnews