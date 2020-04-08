Actress Puteri Aishah tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from Scotland

The 25-year-old actress was in Inverness to film the RTM drama series ‘Demi’. — Picture via Instagram/Puteri Aishah

PETALING JAYA, April 8 — Malaysian actress Puteri Aishah has tested positive for Covid-19 a week after returning from Inverness, Scotland where she was filming a drama series.

The news was announced by her manager Iman Tang on Instagram last night.

Tang told mStar Puteri returned to Kuala Lumpur on March 31 and was undergoing self-quarantine.

“Now waiting for the hospital to get her from her home.

“Please pray that she recovers soon, stay strong, Puteri,” Tang told the Malay publication.

Well wishes for the 25-year-old actress have been pouring in from fans and her fellow artistes including Lisa Surihani, Sherry Ibrahim and Adeline Tsen.

The Dewi Remaja 2015 beauty pageant finalist along with a production crew left for Inverness on March 9 to film the RTM television series Demi, Harian Metro wrote in a subsequent report.

The series’ director Rahila Ali and some crew members were also tested positive for Covid-19.

“For now, the crew and I are still waiting for the full report from the Ministry of Health,” said Rahila

“Suffice it to say, me and some of the crew were confirmed positive. We’re also waiting for the second screening."

She told the Malay daily that 18 crew and actors were involved in the shoot and the entire entourage self-isolated in their respective homes upon returning to Malaysia.

In addition to Puteri, other actors on the trip were Ashraf Muslim, Ben Amir, Hasnul Rahmat and Princess Rayyana Rayqa.

The director added that they had no symptoms such as fever.

“We’re just unlucky. What’s important now is that we recover soon,” Rahila said.

She also spoke about the many inaccurate information that surfaced about the cast and crew’s condition.

“There are too many false stories and facts spread about us that caused our family members to worry.

“I will share the full report when it’s out,” she said.

Rahila and the crew left for Scotland before the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into effect, after which she was forced to halt filming and return home.



