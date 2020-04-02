Everything you need to know about Noble Panacea’s brand ambassador Jodie Comer

File photo of Jodie Comer accepting the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for ‘Killing Eve’ at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California September 22, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Apr 4 — Budding cosmetics brand Noble Panacea has announced the appointment of Jodie Comer as its first global brand ambassador. But who exactly is this discreet and charismatic woman of 27, whose new role will involve more than just a few advertising campaigns? Here is a look back on the career of the British actress.

Born in 1993, Liverpool native Jodie Comer quickly developed a passion for theatre which she first encountered in high school. At a young age, the future rising star benefited from several casting opportunities after winning a local talent show. Following a part in a BBC radio play, her career was well and truly launched. However, it took her a few years to find a part that would bring her to international attention.

In the wake of roles and appearances in numerous series and miniseries such as Doctor Foster, The White Princess, My Mad Fat Diary and Doctor Foster, and a noted performance in the cinema feature England is Mine, her role in Killing Eve was finally the one that launched her international career. In the British spy thriller series, Jodie Comer plays Oksana Astankova aka Villanelle, starring alongside Sandra Oh (ex-Grey’s Anatomy). Her critically acclaimed performance won several awards, including a British Academy Television Award for Best Actress and a prestigious Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

More recently the young woman has branched out in the world of film with an appearance in Star Wars, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, and parts in the forthcoming films Free Guy and The Last Duel, which are respectively due for release in 2020 and 2021.

More than an Ambassador...

Following the announcement of her appointment on March 31, Comer has taken on the role of brand ambassador for the cosmetics brand Noble Panacea, which was founded in 2019 by Sir Fraser Stoddart, the winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The new brand currently offers a handful of products, which are marketed as authentic and based on scientific research.

Not only will Jodie Comer feature in campaigns for Noble Panacea, but she will also play an active role in the brand’s drive to promote sustainable beauty and women’s empowerment. In particular, specialist website WWD reports that Noble Panacea is closely involved with the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up campaign, which promotes gender equality, and the British actress is likely to embrace a public commitment to this cause.

Although this is her first major appointment as a representative, Jodie Comer is no stranger to the worlds of fashion and beauty, having featured on the covers of a number of major magazines, including Elle Men China, Elle UK and British Vogue. — AFP-Relaxnews