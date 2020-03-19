Malaysian rocker Amy Search lashes out at production for ongoing shoot with actress daughter despite shutdown order

Amy was furious after finding his daughter was on set working despite the shutdown order. — Picture via Instagram/Nabila Huda

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Legendary Malaysian rocker Amy Search or Suhaimi Rahman, lashed out after learning that his daughter is still working on set despite the restricted movement order announced by Malaysian government.

His daughter, Nabila Huda who is an actress, had posted on her Instagram saying that she is still working in Kelantan at the moment and how it is hard for her to satisfy her craving of “Maggi Ketam” (instant noodles with crab) with all the shops closed due to the order.

Amy commented on Nabila’s post calling on the authorities to take action against the production house and asking his daughter to come home immediately.

“Working!!! Go home now!!! Which production house is this? Don’t you have any brains at all? Hello #PDRM, please find and arrest them because they are forcing people to work and they are disobeying the government’s orders.

“HOI!!! Adtisha Production, my daughter is supposed to be at home right now, not working. Abil please pack your things and come home now,” he commented on the post.

Screenshot of Amy’s angry rant. — Picture via Instagram/Nabila Huda

Nabila later replied to her father’s comment by saying that she had talked to the production manager and she would pack her things and head home immediately.

The restricted movement order implemented by the government includes the closure of all government and private offices except those involved in essential services besides a temporary ban on all social gatherings.