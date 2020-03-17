Coldplay’s Chris Martin goes online in virtual gig via Instagram live to comfort people affected by Covid-19 (VIDEO)

Chris Martin has performed a total of nine songs including his rendition of David Bowie's ‘Life on Mars’ for the #TogetherAtHome virtual concert. ― Picture courtesy of Instagram/Coldplay

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — British rock band Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performed for 30 minutes online for fans via the band’s Instagram Live this morning at around 4am local time as part of the #TogetherAtHome virtual live series.

The joint effort between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Global Citizen, of which Martin is a curator, aims to unite people from all over the world amidst the Covid-19 global outbreak through musical performances by some of the most loved musical acts,

Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins (1pm in LA / 8pm in London). love CM #TogetherAtHome — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) March 16, 2020

Martin who is also social-distancing himself at home, was equipped with an acoustic guitar and piano.

“The right thing to be doing is staying home and not buying too much toilet paper,” Martin said.

Taking song requests from his fans on Instagram Live, Martin opened the virtual show with A Sky Full of Stars followed by Trouble and Viva La Vida.

Over the course of the 30-minute virtual session, Martin had performed over nine songs including his own rendition of David Bowie’s Life on Mars.

Throughout the live streaming, Martin sent out a series of positive messages to his viewers that were affected by Covid-19, from Italy to Iran to the United States and more.

“We’re all one family. Everyone’s praying for everyone, I hope,” he said.

Among the many viewers was famous R&B singer John Legend who gave a thumbs up emoji after Martin invited him to perform next on the virtual concert series.

My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/YZ8Y1W8esc — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

After the show, John Legend took to Twitter to announce that he will be performing for the next #TogetherAtHome concert via his Instagram live at 1pm pacific time (4am local time) tomorrow.

Famous musicians from all around the globe are performing virtually in hope to comfort those affected by the pandemic.

Amongst them are Keith Urban, Latin superstars Juanes and Alejandro Sans and also classical musician Yo-Yo Ma.