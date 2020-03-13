Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong ‘removed’ from TVB series after reshoot and digital retouching

Scenes that feature Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong in Forensic Heroes IV were either reshot or replaced using CG. — Photo via Instagram/jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Several scenes from the Forensic Heroes IV television series have been digitally modified and re-shot to remove actress Jacqueline Wong’s appearance.

Producer Mui Siu-ching told Chinese portal Sina that some scenes from the series, however, still maintained Wong — from the back.

Mui’s response came as sharp-eyed internet users noticed that a scene where the back view of the female lead was wearing heels but when the camera switched angles, the actress was wearing flat shoes instead.

Wong was cast alongside Raymond Wong Ho-yin, Shaun Tam and Alice Chan in the series, currently being aired on Astro.

However, following her kissing scandal with actor and singer Andy Hui last April, scenes that featured Wong had been reshot with Roxanne Tong replacing Wong.

Mui also revealed that some scenes with Wong’s face were digitally rendered.

“Actually, there are still Wong’s scenes in the series but we used CG (computer graphics) to cover it. Let’s see how sharp the viewers eyes are in determining which scenes those are,” she said.

Wong was riding high on popularity before she got caught smooching with Hui at the back of a taxi.

She later fled to the United States before returning to Hong Kong on December 14 where she broke down in tears while speaking to the media at the Hong Kong International Airport, saying that she hoped to “move on” from the scandal.