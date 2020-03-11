Memorial service for Hong Kong singer-actor Leslie Cheung cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak

Leslie Cheung’s annual memorial service on April 1 has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. ― Photo via Instagram/cheungkwokwing_

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 ― The annual memorial service for Hong Kong singer-actor Leslie Cheung on April 1 has been cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement issued via its Facebook, the late celebrity's fan club “That's Leslie” said a commemorative event would be held on social media instead.

While no other information was provided, it announced that details will be made known later.

The club also said that floral tribute at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and the Avenue of Stars had been cancelled due to security reasons.

It said they would not be responsible for any issues that arise from unauthorised floral tributes, gifts and cleanup at the places mentioned.

While fans collectively appeared to understand the reason behind the cancellation, many were left disappointed that they could not be present at the service.

Leslie, affectionately known as Gor Gor (Cantonese for older brother), had leapt to his death from the 24th floor of a hotel in Hong Kong on April 1, 2003 at age 46.