Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma supports ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Wong to return to acting

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma supports his ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Wong (pic) to return to acting. — Picture via Instagram jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma is all for former beau Jacqueline Wong to return to acting.

He said the people should not let past issues erase all of Wong’s previous efforts.

“I support her. I always hope that all my friends are doing well but it is best to leave it to the company to arrange (on Wong’s next move).”

Ma told Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News that he hoped that Wong would continue to work hard and change the public’s negative perception of her.

Wong was riding high on popularity before she got caught smooching with singer-actor Andy Hui at the back of a taxi last April.

She fled to the United States before returning to Hong Kong on December 14 where broke down in tears while speaking to the media at Hong Kong International Airport, saying that she hopes to “move on” from her cheating scandal.

Wong however was quoted by entertainment portal Jayne Stars, saying that she has yet to consider whether she would make a comeback.

“At this point, I have no plans. I’ll leave everything up to fate.”

Saying that she has yet to receive any notice from TVB asking for her to return, she would continue to be on holiday.

While she may have an empty schedule at the moment, Wong is financially stable thanks to rental income from her property.