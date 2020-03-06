HK singer Joey Yung 'busks' at Paris train station after concert axed due to Covid-19 (VIDEO)

Joey Yung decided to hold a special performance after crossing paths with four fans who were supposed to attend the cancelled Paris concert. — Screengrabs from Instagram/yungchoyee

PETALING JAYA, March 6 — Hong Kong singer Joey Yung treated a few lucky fans who bumped into her at a Paris train station earlier this week to an impromptu "busking" session.

Yung is currently on her "Love in Europe" tour but her Paris concert, originally scheduled for March 1, was cancelled due to health and safety concerns over Covid-19.

In a video posted on March 4 to her IGTV channel on Instagram, the 39-year-old pop diva belted out her popular hit Chuo Qi while playing the piano at what appears to be Gare du Nord station.

“When we were heading out to Hague yesterday, we met four fans at the train station.

“They were supposed to attend the Paris concert so as a consolation, I decided to put on an impromptu performance of my first hit and the train station happened to have a piano as well,” Yung wrote in the post, based on translations by AsiaOne.

The video has garnered praise from Yung's followers, including Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng who praised her versatile musical abilities.

“It's not easy to play the piano and sing at the same time,” wrote Cheng, who included several clapping emojis in her comment.

Yung’s manager Mani Fok also expressed her support on the post, saying that, “As long as one is passionate about music, everywhere is a stage.”