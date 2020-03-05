Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in new ‘Never Worn White’ video (VIDEO)

Katy Perry recently shared the accompanying video for her first single of 2020, ‘Never Worn White.’ — Picture from Katy Perry/Youtube.com

LOS ANGELES, March 5 — The pop superstar took fans by surprise when she revealed her baby bump in the accompanying visual for her latest single.

Ahead of the video premiere, speculation about Perry’s pregnancy arose when the singer-songwriter shared a teaser in which she is draped in a white ensemble.

“You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite,” she wrote in the caption of the romantic clip, later teasing on her social media that “it’s going to be a jam packed summer.”

As promised, Perry has now unveiled the accompanying video for Never Worn White, which was helmed by Parisian directing duo J.A.C.K.

The tender visual finds the Roar vocalist performing her piano-led single in various tableaux, including one in which she wears a headpiece and dress made up of hundreds of colorful flowers.

“Thank God that you were man enough to come/Answer my mamma’s prayers/You asked the question, I said, ‘Yes’/But I’m scared,” Perry confesses in Never Worn White, which she co-wrote with Johan Carlsson, John Ryan and Jacob Kasher Hindlin.

The video ends with a scene of the multiple Grammy-winner tenderly caressing her baby bump.

“This summer I will literally be giving birth and delivering something you’ve been waiting for,” Perry later confirmed in an Instagram Live session, alluding to both her pregnancy and her long-awaited sixth studio album.

Details about the much-anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Witness are scarce to this date, as the songstress still has to announce an official release date for the LP.

Perry recently opened up about her yet-untitled sixth studio album with Australia’s Stellar Magazine.

“With every album the songs talk about a certain time. My last album was the one that represented the most fluctuating part of my life, and was an emotional rollercoaster. With the next album there’s a big focus on mental health, true happiness and how to get there,” she explained.

While her new album is still on its way, Perry will perform a special one-off concert in support of Australia’s bushfire relief efforts on March 11 in Bright, Victoria.

Tickets for the event, dubbed “Fight On,” have been distributed to emergency services personnel and for residents of fire-devastated districts in the north east of the Australian city.

In the meantime, discover the sweet video for Perry’s latest single, Never Worn White. — AFP-Relaxnews