Angry fans of EXO continue bid to force member Chen to leave group by destroying, returning his merchandise to agency

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — It may be nearly two months since Chen from K-pop group EXO announced he was expecting a child with his fiancée but some fans have not forgiven him.

If previously, goods with his image were put up for sale on a Korean second hand items site after his marriage announcement, angry fans are now returning Chen’s merchandise to his label company, SM Entertainment.

Korean pop culture site Allkpop reported that the returned items have been destroyed by the angry fans before sending them to SM Entertainment.

Some fans got enraged after SM Entertainment announced in February that he would not be leaving the group.

They have also been using the hashtags “Leave the group, Chen who has no dignity” and “Chen delivery package” on social media in a bid to get the singer to leave the group.

Some also said this would be their last time spending money on Chen.

“These are the products of someone who humiliated me. You don’t have to handle this package gently.”

When Chen first announced his impending marriage to his pregnant fiancée, some Korean forum users labelled him as “irresponsible”, “selfish”, and “thoughtless” before serving his compulsory military duties.

Conservative values in the East Asian country generally frown upon couples who get pregnant out of wedlock, especially if the man has yet to fulfil his military service.