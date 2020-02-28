‘Parasite’ storyboards to be published as graphic novel

Bong Joon-ho poses with the Oscars for ‘Parasite’ at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 ― Grand Central Publishing has announced it is releasing the Bong Joon Ho-directed Best Picture Oscar winner as a graphic novel in North America.

The book is already on shelves in South Korea as Parasite: The Screenplay and Storyboard Book in South Korea.

The graphic novel is made up of 304 pages of storyboards hand-drawn by director Bong Joon-ho, detailing the film’s storyline.

The dialogue, stage, and camera directions will be translated into English from Korean. The book will also include a foreword by Bong.

“Director Bong’s illustrations share the illuminating power of his writing and directing, making the ‘Parasite’ graphic novel a gorgeous, riveting read and fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of one of the best films of the year,” said Wes Miller, senior editor, Grand Central Publishing, in a statement. “The result is an all-new way to experience the vertiginous delights and surprises of Bong Joon-ho’s deeply affecting, genre-defying story.”

Parasite is written by Bong and Han Jin-won, and stars Song Kang Ho, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Cho Yeo Jeong, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sun Kyun and Chang Hyae Jin.

It had its worldwide premiere on May 21 at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The film is the first South Korean feature to win the Palme d’Or. It also took home the Oscars for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film and Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards — the first time a foreign-language movie has won the Academy’s biggest honour.

The worldwide box office haul for Parasite is over US$222 million (RM936 million). — AFP-Relaxnews