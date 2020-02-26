Amy Search will not be taking part in the group's concert next month due to other commitments. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Rock band Search has to collaborate with Awie after their lead singer Amy could not commit to the Konsert Apologia Search & Awie next month.

Quoting the group’s bass player Nasir Daud, Berita Harian Online reported that he had approached Amy or his real name Suhaimi Abdul Rahman’s management but the response he got was that Amy was busy.

“The same answer is given whenever Search is invited for gigs. The fact is that it has been two years since we last had a show and our savings are depleting. How long more do we have to wait? Life has to go on,” he said.

“So, when the latest offer came in and again Amy could not give his commitment, we made up our minds to get Awie to work with us,” he added.

The concert has been scheduled to be held at The Bee, Publika here on March 28.

Meanwhile, Awie, or his real name Datuk Ahmad Azhar Othman said he only wanted to help the group earn their living.

“I have no intention to get involved in their matters and choose to look at the matter in a positive light,” he said, adding that he appreciated the band members’ talents.

Contacted by the portal later, Amy confirmed that he could not participate in the concert as he was busy.

He claimed that the offer to join the concert was too sudden.

“I am busy with my business and need to travel between Kuala Lumpur and Indonesia. Besides, the offer is too sudden. I am not the sort of person who signs the agreement today and performs next month. At least give me six months to prepare,” he said.

He, however, gave his blessings for the concert to proceed.

Meanwhile, Harian Metro quoting concert organiser Imaginex managing director Amir Shah Daud that there were plans to have the concert on more than a night if ticket sales were encouraging in the first 10 days.