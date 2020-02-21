Hong Kong actor Louis Koo gets 1.3 million face masks for to be distributed to the needy

Hong Kong actor Louis Koo has managed to get 1.3 million face masks to be distributed to the needy. — Picture via Facebook/ louiskoo

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — A week after giving out 20,000 face masks to entertainment industry veterans, Hong Kong actor Louis Koo has managed to get an additional 1.3 million face masks to be distributed in Hong Kong following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Lifestyle magazine Sky Post reported that Koo made the announcement, via his charity foundation yesterday.

For a start, 500,000 face masks will be distributed this week with priority given for the handicapped, low income families, children with special needs and senior citizens.

Speaking to the media in a separate event, Koo said his business like many others was not spared as a result of Covid-19 outbreak.

While he had temporarily closed his restaurant until early March due to the outbreak, his employees were given paid leave.