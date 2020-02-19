Singer Kehlani drops post-Valentine's Day break-up track

US singer-songwriter Kehlani arrives for YouTube Originals' 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' premiere in Los Angeles January 27, 2020. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 19 — All's fair in love and streaming: R&B singer Kehlani lit up social media over the weekend with a livid track detailing an apparent break-up with rapper YG.

She dropped the new song Valentine's Day (Shameful) that alleges cheating just days after releasing a different collaboration with her on again-off again flame entitled "Konclusions, which painted a much rosier picture of their relationship that they had confirmed began last fall.

The latest song is a laundry list detailing the missteps of a partner — likely YG — along with lines about addiction issues.

“I'd say your name but you don't deserve recognition (Nah) / You played the hero but you really are the villain,” Kehlani, 24, sings in Valentine's Day.

“There ain't a bone in me that wants to spare your feelings (Ah) / You called me crazy, but it was my intuition.”

In a now deleted tweet the California singer — who gained fame for her Grammy-nominated mixtape You Should Be Here — had replied to a fan telling her to leave YG saying that “i'm single luv.”

In the new song Kehlani confesses to checking YG's phone and alleges infidelity: “Fly to France, wine and crackers, honeymoonin' with the bitch.”

Kehlani released her debut studio album SweetSexySavage in January 2017, and more recently lent her vocals to a Justin Bieber track on the pop sensation's latest record.

Rapper YG's hits include Who Do You Love? which features Drake, and Toot It and Boot It featuring Ty Dolla Sign. — AFP