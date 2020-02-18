Veteran singer Zaleha Hamid slowly recovering from stroke

File picture shows veteran singer Siti Zaleha Abdul Hamid being interviewed by media members shortly after arriving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after performing the Umrah, February 6, 2018. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 18 — Veteran singer, Zaleha Hamid, who suffered a minor stroke in December, is starting to show signs of recovery.

Her husband, Ungku Sulaiman Ungku Aziz, 55, noted that Zaleha or her full name, Siti Zaleha Abdul Hamid, 65, who suffered a minor stroke on the left side of her body, is able to move her toes and left hand since last week.

He said the positive development has given him hope to see his wife, he fondly calls ‘Mama’, returns to her cheerful self as before.

“After bathing her, my son and I will massage her body and help her move her hands and legs. She needs a little exercise, so that Mama’s hands and legs won’t get cramps,” he said when met by reporters at their residence in Taman Skudai Baru, here today.

Earlier, Ungku Sulaiman received a visit from Johor Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar under the Ziarah Kasih Programme organised by Johor Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Club.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khuzzan said his department would provide assistance to speed up Zaleha’s medical treatment at the hospital.

In addition, he said the Johor State Cultural Council would look into other assistance for the singer and would make another visit in the near future. — Bernama