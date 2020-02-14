Hong Kong actor Louis Koo to the rescue with 20,000 face masks for entertainment industry veterans

Louis Koo managed to get 20,000 face masks to be distributed among entertainment industry veterans. — Picture via Facebook/louiskoo

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Hong Kong actor Louis Koo jumped in to help veteran actors and actresses facing difficulties to get face masks in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Through the Entertainers Association, Koo managed to get 20,000 face masks which will be distributed to the industry seniors.

Financial daily Hong Kong Economic Times reported that Koo meanwhile had ordered more face masks.

However due to serious shortage, the publication reported that Koo is unsure when the supply will arrive.

Reports have surfaced that veterans are having difficulties getting face masks with some resorting to making their own face masks while others chose to stay at home to reduce the possibility of getting infected by the virus.

Hong Kong veteran actress Angelina Lo was reported to have made her own protective gear.

The 66-year-old had placed toilet tissue paper inside a cotton mask before wrapping it around her face with cling wrap.

Her godson Joe Tay have since managed to get her supply of face masks that can last her for two weeks.