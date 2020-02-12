Local TV personality Azwan Ali apologises to Vida over profanity-laden rant

Vida got her apology she wanted from local celebrity Azwan Ali after she threatened to sue the flamboyant talk show host over his defamatory postings on Twitter. — Picture via Instagram/datoserivida

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Flamboyant television personality Azwan Ali made an open apology to beauty products entrepreneur Datuk Hasmiza Othman, better known as Datuk Seri Vida over his recent outburst on social media where he launched into a profanity-laden rant.

The apology followed the removal of Azwan's posting on Twitter about Vida and her daughter Cik B.

“As witnessed by my lawyer Mohamed Fu'ad Zainal Abidin, Diva AA apologises openly. This apology is made after taking into consideration many matters with my lawyer...this is not about winning or losing.

“I will also delete all insulting statuses against DSV and her daughter Cik B on Twitter,” he told Malay portal mStar.

Azwan said he willingly apologised despite his video recordings and status updates on social media did not mention any names.

The feud between Azwan and Vida appears to have ended ...for now. — Picture via Facebook/Azwan Ali

“The uploaded video did not mention names but I respect DSV's stand who said she felt slighted over the matter.

“I feel this issue is over, it is up to the people on how they wish to see this matter...I have also deleted all status and video in front of reporters today.”

“If she says the status written by me has elements of slander and could affect business...I accept it!” he added.

Azwan also said he was waiting for the opportunity to meet Vida.

“I do not have any problems, if she wants to meet openly, I am fine, it is better to meet,” he said, adding that he looked forward to a joint venture with Vida.

“It is better to be at peace,” he said.

Azwan had gone on a rampage on social media recently by burning gifts given by Vida and claimed she owed him money.

In his Twitter video that was laden with expletives, Azwan accused Vida of failing to pay him an appearance fee after he showed up at an event she hosted recently.

“Go and die. Your two sons have been scorched to a crisp and it’s done nothing to make you reflect,” he said, referring to Vida’s children who perished in a house fire seven years ago.

“All you do is get married and get divorced.”

This prompted Vida to demand Azwan make an open apology over his outburst besides threatening to file a defamation suit against him over the video.