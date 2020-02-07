Rapper and groom-to-be Joe Flizzow gives in to mum for grand wedding

The ‘Havoc’ singer says his mum has more friends than him. — Picture from Instagram/Joe Flizzow

PETALING JAYA, Feb 7 — Hip-hop singer Joe Flizzow initially wanted an intimate wedding ceremony for his upcoming nuptials.

That’s until his mother had bigger plans.

The singer who is set to wed Nurin Marini Ramlan, better known as Nini Marini, said he gave in to his mum’s wishes for a grand reception.

“I wanted a low-key ceremony but mum wants to have the wedding at a big location because a lot of her friends are coming.

“She said there’s nothing wrong with a grand celebration that can bring both families closer together and can accommodate a bigger guest list,” Joe told Harian Metro.

In the end, the singer said he backed down and left the wedding planning to his mother, Aishah Ali, a former editor at Malay Mail and New Straits Times.

“To be honest, Nini wouldn’t mind if we got married at a mosque,” he added.

Joe and Nine were engaged to be married on December 29 and plan to tie the knot in early April.

The 40-year-old Havoc singer has yet to reveal the actual wedding date as he was organising some wedding-related arrangements.

“It will be held at Dewan Perdana Felda because so many of mum’s friends want to come – I think it’s more than my friends.

“About the preparations, I’m leaving that to mum because she’s more excited about this wedding.

“I can’t share the actual date yet because there are some pending matters. Who knows it might be cancelled and the date is changed,” he explained.

According to Joe, the chosen venue made sense because it’s able to sit more than 1,000 guests.

The solemnisation ceremony will also take place at the same location on the day of the reception.

The couple have known each other for 15 years but only began dating in 2016.

Nini, who was general manager of Innovation & Distribution at Primeworks Studios Sdn Bhd, is now self-employed.