The Britney Spears interactive pop-up has opened in Los Angeles

‘The Zone,’ which is open through April 26, 2020, promises to immerse fans in the life and legacy of the pop star. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — The superstar agitated the art world last January, when she was rumoured to be set to debut her first solo exhibition at Galerie Sympa in France. Although the much-talked-about “Sometimes You Just Gotta Play!!!!!” never saw the light of day, a new interactive pop-up museum that celebrates Britney Spears’ decades-long career is now welcoming visitors.

The 30,000-square-foot pop-up, dubbed “The Zone” in reference to Spears’ 2003 album, features 10 interactive rooms themed after different eras of the superstar’s discography.

Among them are an installation recreating Spears’ 1998 breakthrough ...Baby One More Time, where visitors can pose for pictures in a replica of the high school classroom featured in the iconic video.

Another room is inspired by 2000’s Mars-inspired video for Oops I Did It Again, in which scenes from the clip are projected on porthole screens located nearby an astronaut mannequin.

Fans of the award-winning vocalist can also take a seat in the airplane cabin from the Toxic video, or impersonate Spears herself while taking a picture behind a serving trolley.

While tickets are mandatory to discover the exhibits inside “The Zone,” visitors can freely roam around a gift shop for limited-edition merch and collectibles created especially for the pop-up experience.

“Two years ago, we thought, ‘What if we could create a new experience where you could literally walk into the world and music videos of your favourite artist?’ And we immediately thought of Britney. We are huge fans — she is an icon of our generation and her music videos are etched in our collective imagination,” Jeff Delson, who is the event producer for “The Zone”, explained in a statement, also teasing a potential appearance from Spears herself.

This photo shows one of the rooms at ‘The Zone,’ a pop-up experience and retail store celebrating the career of US singer-songwriter Britney Spears. — AFP pic

Tickets for “The Zone” range between US$59.50 (RM245.26) and US$64.50 for admission during “peak hours.”

The Instagram-friendly pop-up museum will be open through April 26 on the corner of Fairfax and West Third Street in Los Angeles. — AFP-Relaxnews