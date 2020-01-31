K-pop boyband Super Junior donates 10,000 face masks for children amid coronavirus outbreak

Super Junior currently has nine active members including (from left) Shindong, Kyuhyun, Leeteuk, Donghae, Heechul, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Yesung. — Picture from Instagram/superjunior

PETALING JAYA, Jan 31 —South Korean boyband Super Junior has donated 10,000 face masks to children in a bid to reduce the risk of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infections.

Korean news portal Naver reported that the Sorry Sorry singers supplied the masks to non-profit organisation Community Chest of Korea who will be distributing them to child and youth welfare facilities.

Children and youths were described as being part of the key demographics most susceptible to infection during a flu outbreak.

Super Junior recently returned to the music scene with their latest album Timeless but decided to record their comeback performance in private due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Human-to-human transmission of the illness has been recorded in South Korea where there are currently six confirmed cases.

Closer to home, Malaysia’s aid organisation #OpsHarapan is aiming to collect protective gear and supplies for medical personnel battling the virus head-on in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province.