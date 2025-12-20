KOTA KINABALU, Dec 20 — Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Ewon Benedick has proposed that the concept used for this year’s State-level Christmas celebration be retained for 2026, continuing the collaborative approach between the State Government, Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and the Sabah Council of Churches (SCC).

Ewon, who is also Minister of Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship and Transport, said the 2025 celebration marked a historic milestone as the first officially organised State Christmas event, and reflected Sabah’s commitment to guaranteeing freedom of religion as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“I will propose to the Chief Minister and the Sabah Cabinet that we maintain the same concept for the State-level Christmas celebration next year.

“The Sabah Government has elevated a celebration that was previously organised for 19 years by the Sabah Council of Churches, in collaboration with DBKK, into an official State event.

“This is a manifestation of the constitutional guarantees and the conditions of Malaysia’s formation that respect the right of the people to practise their respective religions,” he said.

Ewon was speaking to reporters after the official closing ceremony of the Sabah State Christmas celebration at Padang Merdeka here on Friday night.

The ceremony was officiated by Deputy Chief Minister I cum Minister of Works and Utilities Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who represented the Chief Minister.

As organising chairman of the celebration, Ewon expressed hope that the event would continue to serve as a platform to strengthen unity and harmony among Sabah’s multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

“We live in a plural society, with Christians, Muslims, Buddhists and followers of other faiths. If not us, who else will safeguard this harmony?

“With mutual respect, tolerance and togetherness, I am confident we can preserve peace in this state,” he said.

He also voiced confidence that under the Chief Minister’s leadership, the State Government would continue to steer Sabah towards a better future founded on unity and social harmony.

Ewon recorded his appreciation to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship and Transport Datuk Thomas Logijin, DBKK and SCC as members of the organising committee, as well as all parties involved in ensuring the success of the celebration. — The Borneo Post