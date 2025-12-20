SEREMBAN, Dec 20 — The main suspect in the case of the discovery of a woman’s body in a bag buried in a house in Kampung Batu 4, Pedas, Rembau on Thursday, has been remanded for seven days starting today.

Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said the remand order was issued by Magistrate Nurul Farha Sulaiman at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

The 51-year-old suspect, who was brought by police from the Rembau district headquarters (IPD), arrived at about 9.45am today and was represented by lawyer Sean Dudley.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Muhammad Idzam previously reported that the man was arrested in the Genting Sempah area, less than 24 hours after the arrest of the first suspect in Melaka yesterday evening.

The 41-year-old male suspect has been remanded until Thursday.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the true identity of the woman’s body has yet to be identified as the victim’s body was already decomposed and is believed to have been dead for more than three days. — Bernama