Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' confirms 2020 release

US director Wes Anderson — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Searchlight Pictures has confirmed a release date for Wes Anderson's upcoming blockbuster The French Dispatch, with the film slated for its debut this summer.

The project — full title: The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun — will bow in theatres on July 24, and brings to life a collection of short stories of the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional, 20th Century French city.

Written and directed by Anderson, the flick boasts a stellar cast that includes: Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

Searchlight and Anderson have been longtime collaborators, however, the director has also developed this latest story with Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Hugo Guinness (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews