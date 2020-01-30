Singaporean actor-singer Aliff Aziz repeatedly beaten in latest roadside brawl (VIDEO)

Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz in latest public fight caught on cam. — Screengrab via Twitter Pio_dhurjana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Controversial Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz has once again landed himself in hot water.

This time, for allegedly getting involved in another roadside brawl in Singapore.

In two separate videos, lasting 23 and 37 seconds each, that was posted on Twitter by account user Pio_dhurjana, Aliff is alleged to have caused a stir and sparked a quarrel in public.

The man resembling the scandal-ridden actor and singer with a tattoo on the back of his body is seen being beaten by another man at what appears to be a roadside restaurant.

In the video, Aliff is seen being punched and kicked in the face by the aggressor before fleeing the scene.

gaiss dia gaduh lagi,

Alif aziz ni tattoo penuh belakang, tapi penakot... berlari berkejaran pic.twitter.com/x9JNl7OReT — Pio_Dhurjana (@pio_dhurjana) January 29, 2020

In another video from the same incident, Aliff appears to be in an “unstable” condition as a passer-by tried to walk him out.

Kene halau baii balik jurong, sibuk kawasan orang, cari pasal ,mabuk sampai gaduh pic.twitter.com/lwm66qaA7s — Pio_Dhurjana (@pio_dhurjana) January 29, 2020

Both videos, which were uploaded yesterday evening, have been viewed over 300,000 times.

The incident comes shortly after Aliff’s ex-wife, Bella Astilah, expressed her willingness to patch up with him.

The duo, who tied the knot in 2016, parted ways in May last year following a string of extramarital affairs.

In September, the 28-year-old was also slapped with criminal charges for allegedly stealing RM1,200 from Indonesian celebrity Raja Yunika Perdhana Putri.

He was also accused of stealing a box of cigarettes and a lighter belonging to a man at Starbucks Plaza Singapore.

In November, Aliff was arrested for brawling in public in Singapore which resulted in him being charged with disorderly conduct.