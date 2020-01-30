Actress Che Ta fuming over RM1 million spent on contractor who failed to finish house renovations

Che Ta has called out the contractor on her Instagram and shared videos of the unfinished renovations. — Pictures from Instagram/rozitachewan1

PETALING JAYA, Jan 30 — Malaysian actress Rozita Che Wan has publicly blasted a contractor who failed to complete renovations on her bungalow in time.

Rozita, fondly known as Che Ta, uploaded videos to her Instagram Stories showing her house in disarray with construction tarp, paint cans, and debris strewn across the floor.

The 46-year-old told Berita Harian that the renovation works started two years ago and that she has shelled out over RM1 million to try and get the job done.

“I chose this contractor based on a friend’s recommendation but it looks like sometimes, even a friend’s suggestion cannot be trusted.

“If I don’t pay up, the work won’t go on. When I did pay, (the contractor) asked me for more money bit by bit,” she was quoted as saying.

The Kiah Pekasam star speculated that the contractor may have been irresponsible with the cash and found themselves short of funds when it was time to pay workers and buy construction materials.

She had given an ultimatum to the company to have the renovations completed by January 10 but to no avail.

Instead, the contractor has reportedly cut off contact with Rozita and is dodging her calls and ignoring her messages.

“I was given many excuses like they had just moved offices, some of their employees had resigned, and so on.

“What’s funny is that this contractor has used photos and videos of the renovation work at my house to advertise themselves on Facebook.

“The work isn’t done and yet they have the gall to promote their services to other people.”