Shakira and Anuel AA team in new song, ‘Me Gusta’

In this file photo taken July 13, 2018 Colombian singer Shakira performs at the grand opening of the Cedars International Festival (CIF) in northern Lebanon. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 15 — The Colombian-born superstar unveiled her latest single ahead of her much-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show on February 2.

For Me Gusta, Shakira collaborated for the first time with Puerto Rican Latin trap star Anuel AA, who rose to prominence with hits like the star-dubbed China as well as the Tainy and Ozuna-assisted Adicto.

The upbeat reggaeton cut finds the pair playing the part of a couple losing the spark of love, lamenting in Spanish “Antes me llenabas la casa de rosas/ Y ahora solo vive llena de tus cosas.”

As Rolling Stone pointed out, Me Gusta also features the famous “la la la la” hook from Inner Circle’s 1982 hit Sweat.

It is still unclear whether Me Gusta will appear on Shakira’s highly-anticipated twelfth studio album, which would follow her 2017 Latin Grammy-winning El Dorado.

Details about the yet-untitled full-length are still scarce to this date, although the pop icon told Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1 back in October that she has been working on new material.

“Yesterday I finished a song and I was so thrilled. So we’ll see. I just want to put music out there,” she teased without revealing any release date for her next studio effort.

Last December, Shakira also hinted at a potential collaboration with Jennifer Lopez for the upcoming Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

The two Latinx superstars are the first acts chosen to perform at the 12-minute halftime show since rapper Jay-Z entered a deal with the NFL to become the football league’s “live music entertainment strategist.”

While the Hips Don’t Lie vocalist did not reveal which songs will make the halftime-show setlist, she told CBS 60 Minutes that her performance will mark a key moment of diversity.

“I think the message is gonna be ‘Listen, I’m a woman, I’m a Latina, it wasn’t easy for me to get to where I am.’ Being at the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible. That the dreams of a little girl from Barranquilla, Colombia, they were made of something of what dreams are made of and I’m gonna be there, giving it all,” she explained.

Ahead of football’s biggest night, discover Shakira’s latest collaboration with Anuel AA, Me Gusta, below. — AFP-Relaxnews