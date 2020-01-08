Actress Nasha Aziz says caring for ageing mums more important than searching for a life partner

The ‘Laila Isabella’ actress says her biological mother and her adopted mother are both in their old age and require attention. — Picture from Instagram/Nasha Aziz

PETALING JAYA, Jan 8 — Actress Nasha Aziz has no issues staying single. For good.

The 51-year-old said caring for her two mothers was far more important than searching for a soulmate.

“I leave the matter of love to God. He knows what’s best for me.

“At the same time, the reason I haven’t found someone is because I have two single mums now,” she told mStar.

Nasha was referring to her biological mother and her adopted mother, an aunt who raised her.

“Both my dads are no longer here so the only child left is me. I’ve become their go-to person for chats and for them to express their feelings,” Nasha said.

“I consider my ‘jodoh’ (fate) to be with my mothers. It’s the greatest gift for me.”

Her biological mother and adopted mother are both elderly and require help and attention.

While Nasha once had plans of having her own family, she said she has no complaints that her dreams of starting a family didn’t go as planned, saying it was an opportunity to return her mothers’ good deeds.

“Of course I had plans but if it’s not part of God’s plans, we won’t receive it. Maybe this was best suited for my life journey.

“If I had a husband, I would have to leave my mothers. They are ageing, sensitive and need attention.

“I have a lot of nieces and nephews whom I consider my own children. As far as I know, customs dictate that married Malay women have to prioritise their husbands first,” Nasha said.

The Kuala Lumpur-born actress ended her interview with the Malay portal by saying if she didn’t take up the responsibility of caring for her mothers, no one will.

Nasha’s career began as a model back in 1989 and was a familiar face thanks to commercials such as Nescafe, Avon, Pantene and Panasonic.

She rose to fame in the acting industry in the late-90s with television series Idaman and Hanya Dikau as well as films like Bara and Laila Isabella.

Nasha will next be seen in the upcoming horror film Talbis Iblis.