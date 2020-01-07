Lil Wayne hints at new upcoming single

Lil Wayne at the 2019 Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island on May 31, 2019 in New York. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 ― The rapper recently teased that his new single will appear in an upcoming commercial for American sports channel ESPN.

Wayne shared on his social media a behind-the-scenes video from the set of the commercial, in which he is seen performing the never-before-released song with a live band.

“Get down or lay down/ Lay down or stay down/ Get to the Playoffs/ Can't take a day off,” he is heard rapping.

Details about this new song are still scarce to this date, as Wayne still has to announce an official release date for both the single and the ESPN commercial.

As NME pointed out, the chart-topper has previously collaborated with the American cable network on multiple occasions in the past.

In 2017, Wayne notably teamed with DC rapper Wale for the football-inspired Running Back, which the pair debuted on ESPN's First Take.

In addition to working on a new commercial for ESPN, Wayne is currently prepping his 13th studio album.

The full-length, which is rumoured to be titled Funeral, will follow his 2018 Tha Carter IV.

The critically-acclaimed album marked the fifth installment of Wayne's Tha Carter series, which he debuted in 2004.

Last August, the New Orleans MC teased that Funeral would arrive before the end of 2019, without announcing an official release date for the project.

“My album is always done, it just takes Mack [Maine] to come in there and rack up a couple songs and name them. I work every day. It just takes them to come in and say, 'Let me get these 20 songs. Can I have these?' And they name them and we go from there,” he told New Orleans radio Q93.3 at the time.

Wayne also revealed that fans could expect collaborations with Lil Baby and production collective The Loopholes, which previously worked with fellow hitmakers Young Thug, Future, Wiz Khalifa and Tory Lanez.

To this date, it is still unclear when Funeral is slated to arrive. ― AFP-Relaxnews