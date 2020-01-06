Renowned classical Indian composer Rajhesh Vaidhya wows Malaysians with his version of ‘Negaraku’ (VIDEO)

The veena maestro gave the Malaysian national anthem a classical Indian music twist. — Pix courtesy of Indah Atelier

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — A clip of renowned Indian music composer Rajhesh Vaidhya performing the Negaraku on an ancient musical instrument known as the veena, has been taking social media by storm.

An accomplished veena player, Rajhesh hails from Tamil Nadu and has performed with the likes of Sir Elton John.

The 45-second clip, which began making its rounds on Twitter over the weekend, shows the maestro giving the Malaysian national anthem a classical Indian music twist.

Our Negaraku on Veena by Rajesh Vaidya. Never heard a more melodious version than this! Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/TN0j4wqPYa — Ramesh (@RameshWP) January 5, 2020

The clip posted by @RameshWP has been viewed 14,700 times at the time of writing and received 870 retweets.

Along with more than 1,000 likes, the performance has been earning praise from social media users.

wow im impressed.😅 — Aliah Amira (@nxraliah_m) January 6, 2020

The video initially appeared on the Instagram page of Indah Atelier, a company under the Moel Group of Companies that promotes batik by Malaysian artisans as a heritage product around the world.

Indah Atelier founder and chief executive officer Mathumathi Manickvasagar Pilay told Malay Mail the video was a result of a collaboration between Rajhesh and the company to promote batik in India through the artiste’s music.

In a Twitter post on Christmas Day, Rajhesh shared his excitement to be part of Indah Atelier’s #myartisan campaign to globalise the traditional fabric.

Excited to be working with one of the leading designer @IndahAtelier and being a part of abundance creativity and expressions through the art of pointillism ( million of dots ) by Malaysian artisan globalising batik via #myartisan campaign. I’m very delighted to be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/I2DFHAa3T2 — Rajhesh Vaidhya (@RajheshVaidhya) December 25, 2019