Malaysian actress Ayda Jebat wants to spread awareness on bipolar disorder through TV series 'Cindai'

After only a month of hitting TV screens, ‘Cindai’ has already gained popularity and achieved a following. — Picture via Twitter/Ayda_Jebat

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Actress Ayda Jebat hopes to raise awareness on bipolar disorder through her newest television series, Cindai.

The drama which just began airing last month on TV3 tells the story of a bipolar disorder patient named Cindai played by Ayda.

“I am portraying the reality of it. People need to know that a lot of bipolar disorder victims suffer behind their happiness,” she told Harian Metro.

“There are actually a lot of people suffering from this disorder.”

“Without the proper treatment, it could cause harm.”

She expressed her gratitude towards the broadcast station and production team for bringing forth the issue and is hopeful that the public can be educated regarding the disease.

“I want to extend my gratitude to the production team and television stations for spotlighting this disorder so that the public are educated on the issue.”

Cindai has been Ayda’s hardest role she has played to date. — Picture via Twitter/Ayda_Jebat

Ayda admits however that she has received mixed reactions from the public.

“I’ve received messages from bipolar disorder patients saying that they’re felt disturbed by the character that I played.

“I only have one intention and that is to spread awareness regarding this disease.”

Ayda said Cindai is one of the hardest roles she has played and that she had given her best to get in the feel of the character.

“It is one of the hardest roles I’ve ever played by far.”

“I have tried my very best to play the character until I had injured myself on set,” she said without elaborating.