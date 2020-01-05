‘Bad Boys,’ ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Top Gun’: longstanding successes to be revived in 2020 (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 5 — From Saw and Halloween to Bad Boys, Top Gun and Ghostbusters, here are five returns to the big screen that will land in theatres in 2020.
Bad Boys for Life
Marcus Burnett is enjoying a tranquil retirement, when his former buddy Mike shakes up his quiet life as a grandfather. The cult Miami police duo take on a dangerous investigation, which puts their lives and the lives of their colleagues at risk.
By Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah
With Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Joe Pantoliano
Release date: January 17
The Organ Donor
In what will be the ninth film in the Saw franchise, a police officer and his partner investigate a series of macabre crimes, supervised by their captain.
By Darren Lynn Bousman
With Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella and Chris Rock
Release date: May 15
Trailer: Not available
Top Gun: Maverick
Pete Mitchell is back in the TOPGUN school. The brilliant US Naval Aviator aka Maverick takes charge of training talented graduates from the school’s fighter pilot training programme. It is a mission that will bring him face to face with the demons of his past, in the shape of Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of his deceased best friend, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw.
By Joseph Kosinski
With Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller
Release date: June 26
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
When they arrive in Summerville following the death of their grandfather, Phoebe and Trevor have no idea of the secret legacy he left behind. Little by little, the children find antique pieces of equipment, symbols of another time when Ghostbusters battled phantoms in New York and discover why they are still useful.
By Jason Reitman
With Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace
Release date: July 10
Halloween Kills
Thought to have died in the terrible fire in Laurie’s house, the horrible Michael Myers has in fact survived and is already preparing his revenge. For her part, Laurie has not said her last word either, and is ready to defend herself no matter what.
By David Gordon Green
With Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak
Release date: October 16 — AFP-Relaxnews