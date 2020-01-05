‘Bad Boys,’ ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Top Gun’: longstanding successes to be revived in 2020 (VIDEO)

‘Bad Boys for Life,’ which is the third instalment in the saga directed by Michael Bay, follows on from ‘Bad Boys’ (1995) and ‘Bad Boys 2’ (2003). — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Jan 5 — From Saw and Halloween to Bad Boys, Top Gun and Ghostbusters, here are five returns to the big screen that will land in theatres in 2020.

Bad Boys for Life

Marcus Burnett is enjoying a tranquil retirement, when his former buddy Mike shakes up his quiet life as a grandfather. The cult Miami police duo take on a dangerous investigation, which puts their lives and the lives of their colleagues at risk.

By Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

With Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Joe Pantoliano

Release date: January 17

The Organ Donor

In what will be the ninth film in the Saw franchise, a police officer and his partner investigate a series of macabre crimes, supervised by their captain.

By Darren Lynn Bousman

With Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella and Chris Rock

Release date: May 15

Trailer: Not available

Top Gun: Maverick

Pete Mitchell is back in the TOPGUN school. The brilliant US Naval Aviator aka Maverick takes charge of training talented graduates from the school’s fighter pilot training programme. It is a mission that will bring him face to face with the demons of his past, in the shape of Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of his deceased best friend, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw.

By Joseph Kosinski

With Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller

Release date: June 26

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

When they arrive in Summerville following the death of their grandfather, Phoebe and Trevor have no idea of the secret legacy he left behind. Little by little, the children find antique pieces of equipment, symbols of another time when Ghostbusters battled phantoms in New York and discover why they are still useful.

By Jason Reitman

With Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace

Release date: July 10

Halloween Kills

Thought to have died in the terrible fire in Laurie’s house, the horrible Michael Myers has in fact survived and is already preparing his revenge. For her part, Laurie has not said her last word either, and is ready to defend herself no matter what.

By David Gordon Green

With Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak

Release date: October 16 — AFP-Relaxnews