Hailee Steinfeld teases new single 'Wrong Direction'

US actress Hailee Steinfeld at Apple Tv+'s Global Premiere for 'Dickinson' in New York October 17, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 1 — The singer-songwriter has suggested that her latest music project will arrive as soon as today.

Steinfeld recently took to social media to announce the impending release of Wrong Direction on New Year's Day, without revealing further information about the inspiration behind the song.

The Love Myself vocalist also shared a photograph of herself with wet hair, prompting fans to believe that Wrong Direction will arrive along with an accompanying visual.

Wrong Direction will arrive a few months after Steinfeld unveiled her latest single, Alterlife, which appeared on the soundtrack of the Apple TV+ original series Dickinson.

The Academy Award-nominee portrays 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson in the latest streaming project from Apple TV+, which she also executive produced.

The new series stars Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe, with guest appearances from comedian John Mulaney as Henry David Thoreau and musician Wiz Khalifa as Death.

In a recent sit-down with Zane Lowe, Steinfeld opened about the inspiration behind Alterlife, which she described as “one of my favorite songs I've worked on.”

“There's a line in the song that says 'immortality is bliss' and it reminded me a lot of Emily Dickinson's poems. She lived during a time where women were forbidden from voicing their opinions, so the majority of her work wasn't published until after she died .... Her writing continues to be remembered and relevant to this day, making her immortal,” she noted.

Steinfeld also added that Alterlife is indicative of the musical direction she will be exploring on her forthcoming new album, which will follow her 2015 debut EP Haiz.

Details about the studio opus are still scarce to this date, as the hitmaker still has to announce an official release date. — AFP-Relaxnews