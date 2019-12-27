New in theatres: ‘Spies in Disguise,’ ‘Little Women,’ ‘Uncut Gems,’ ‘1917’ (VIDEO)

Ben Mendelsohn ('Spider-Man: Far From Home') and Rashida Jones ('The Awesomes') support Will Smith and Tom Holland in 'Spies in Disguise.' — Picture courtesy of Blue Sky Studios / 20th Century Fox

LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — The world’s suavest spy has to accept help from the dorky scientist assistant blamed for turning him into a pigeon in Spies in Disguise, four young ladies reflect on their lives and achievements growing up in Little Women, Adam Sandler turns jeweller and risk—taker in Uncut Gems ahead of its Netflix release in January, while 1917 likewise makes a North American debut before wider international release in the new year.

1917 (R)

Two young British soldiers are sent across enemy territory to prevent an ambush that would kill 1,600 compatriots.

Starring George MacKay (Pride, Captain Fantastic), Dean—Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones seasons 4—6, The King), directed by Sam Mendes (Bond films Skyfall, Spectre)

USA, Canada — this week; Netherlands, Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand — January 9; UK, Ireland — January 10; France — January 15; Australia — January 16; Japan — February 14

Little Women (PG)

A retelling of the classic story in which the four March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy — experience adult life and recall their teenage years as young women.

Starring Saoirse Ronan (Ladybird), Emma Watson (Harry Potter franchise), Eliza Scanlen (TV’s Sharp Objects), Florence Pugh (Fighting with My Family), Laura Dern and Meryl Streep (both TV’s Big Little Lies), Timothée Chalamet (The King, Call Me by My Name), directed by Greta Gerwig (Ladybird)

USA, Canada — December 25; UK, Ireland — December 26; France, Australia — January 1, 2020; New Zealand — January 2; Singapore — January 16; Netherlands — February 6

Uncut Gems (R)

A New York jeweller tries to turn a string of risky bets into untold riches while dealing with pressure from his family, business, and rivals.

Starring Adam Sandler (Punch-Drunk Love, Pixels, The Meyerowitz Stories, Hotel Transylvania franchise), directed by the Safdie brothers (Good Time)

USA — this week; UK, Ireland — January 10; Online via Netflix — January 31

Spies in Disguise (PG)

The world’s greatest and smoothest spy is accidentally turned into a pigeon. Now it’s up to his nervous scientist assistant to step up and help save the day.

Starring Will Smith (Aladdin, Suicide Squad) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

USA, Canada, Singapore — December 25; UK, Ireland — December 26; Australia — January 1; New Zealand — January 2; Philippines — January 22 — AFP-Relaxnews