Mariah Carey breaks internet with new music video for ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ (VIDEO)

Mariah Carey has cemented her title as the ‘Queen of Christmas’. — Screengrab from YouTube/Mariah Carey

PETALING JAYA, Dec 20 — You’ve heard it in shopping malls, blasted it on Spotify, and maybe even serenaded a special someone with it too.

Now, you can jam out to Mariah Carey’s classic holiday single All I Want For Christmas Is You once again with a brand new music video.

The festive clip shows the pop diva belting out the beloved song in a winter wonderland and features cameos from her twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon.

Fans flooded the comments section with thousands of posts within an hour of the music video’s release on YouTube.

“This is her most epic video ever. Loved everything about it, the visuals, cute choreography, and the Marilyn Monroe Gentlemen Prefer Blondes moment,” wrote Tom Webster.

“This song doesn’t sound like it’s from 1994. Such a classic,” said Ristian Esaiya.

The popular Christmas hit recently topped Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart for the first time since its release 25 years ago, making it a song’s longest-ever climb to the chart's top spot.

To celebrate the achievement, Carey graced the cover of Billboard magazine’s December 21 edition dressed in a stunning Christian Siriano number.

All I Want For Christmas Is You is the first holiday-themed song to hit number one since Ross Bagdasarian Sr’s The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late) in 1958.

Thanks to the single's evergreen popularity, Carey has been dubbed the “Queen of Christmas” by fans and media alike.